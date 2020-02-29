METSELAAR--Barbara, passed away Wednesday, February 26th, in Laguna Beach, California at the age of 89. Devoted mother to Paul and Lisa Metselaar and Fran Kriegel, grandmother to Lindsey Metselaar, Ben and Tricia Kriegel, Allie and Jason Hiller, and great-grandmother to David Hiller; beloved aunt to Robert and Susan Blatman, and Susie and Jason Pliess. She is also survived by her brother, Herb and sister-in-law, Earlene Seymour. Barbara's zest for life was underscored by her passion for her family, her life mastery of the beloved game of Bridge, and her zeal for planning trips around the world for her clients.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 29, 2020