BARBARA MUNVES

MUNVES--Barbara Rubinstein (Bobbe), died peacefully at home on April 4. Beloved mother of Cathy Sogg Lawrence (Christopher) and Julie Sogg Seymour (Richard Tofel), grandmother (Gumbo) of Alexander Lawrence (Rebekah), Annabel Seymour, Zoe Lawrence (Adam Wislesky) and Charles Lawrence, great-grandmother of Alistair Lawrence, best friend to Sallie Washington, devoted wife of the late Edward Munves Sr. and companion of the late Alfred Feinman, longtime proprietor of James II Galleries. Burial private, memorial date to be determined.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020
