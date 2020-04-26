Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA NOVATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOVATT--Barbara. Age 89. Our beloved Barbara died peacefully at home on April 24, surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late Mel Novatt, adored by her children, Seth, Jedd, Amy and Jane, and their spouses, Priscilla, Anna, Ron and Valerie. Treasured by her grandchildren, Sarah, Molly, Caleb, Reed and Ilana. Born on Carroll Street in Brooklyn, Barbara attended Erasmus Hall High School, got her BA at LIU and her MA in Speech Therapy from NYU. She was a life-long entrepreneur, from her tennis shop in Tarrytown to her current real estate ventures. Barbara split her time between NYC and Block Island, constantly surrounded by fiercely loyal friends. Barbara was a world class walker and talker. Her walking explorations supported the best bakeries and butchers across NYC. All who knew her were the beneficiaries of her extraordinary cooking (including the dogs), and her garden in Block Island was a thing to behold. Always an adventurer, she and Mel truly traveled the world. When in the city, Barbara was a devotee of museums, theatre, and the opera. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Block Island Conservancy and Guiding Eyes for the Blind. A dynamic force of nature. An exceptional woman.



