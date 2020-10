Or Copy this URL to Share

POWERS--Barbara Spinning, on October 15, 2020 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late A. Jay Powers, Jr. Devoted mother of Michael (Jacqueline), Wendy (Edmund Hollander), Laura Powers-Swiggett (Brian), Devon (Christopher Delaney) and the late Nancy. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two. Service private.





