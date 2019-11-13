Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara R. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019

Barbara Roeper Anderson, 86, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 11th, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Robert D. Anderson, she is survived by their children; Karen Ouellette and her husband Stephen Ouellette of Rockport, MA, Libby Anderson and her husband Rob Watson of Westhampton, MA, and Dean Anderson and his wife Dana Lynn Anderson of Chicago, IL, and seven grandchildren; Emma and Jamey Ouellette, Dillon and Kyle Watson, and Isabelle, Tatum, and Chase Anderson.

The daughter of James and Carrie Roeper, she was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education. An avid reader and storyteller, she never lost her love of teaching and learning whether she was in or out of the classroom. She shared family stories with her grandchildren who were always a captivated audience, and she never missed a NY Times crossword puzzle for the love of the challenge and the joy in solving their mysteries.

She and her husband originally lived in New York City where their first child, Karen, was born. They moved to NJ in 1961 and settled in Rumson for 40+ years before moving permanently to North Palm Beach, Florida in 2010. A kind and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was known by all to be generous with her time and love. She was actively involved in her community in a variety of ways ranging from reading to young children at local elementary schools to volunteering at the Junior League for many years. She had a special way of connecting with everyone she met.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Rumson Country Club, Rumson, NJ, Seabright Beach Club, Seabright, NJ, Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, FL, Sandy Bay Yacht Club, Rockport, MA, Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, Red Bank, NJ, and First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, FL. Her love of music was welcomed by the church choirs in Red Bank and North Palm Beach where she sang with them for a combined total of almost 40 years. She was a sharp competitor in Bridge, which she continued playing her entire life. She was smart, graceful, caring, and loving to all who knew her. Her generous love of family and friends will be deeply missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. The family is planning memorial services in North Palm Beach over the Christmas season and Rumson, NJ over the summer. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close