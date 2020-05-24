RATNER SPERBER-- Barbara Harris, of Baldwin Harbor, NY died on May 18, 2020. Born in The Bronx on August 2, 1934, she graduated Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from NYU. Barbi loved Broadway, books, cards and candy and was a former beauty queen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Myron Ratner, and Martin Sperber. She is survived by her daughter Celia (Steve), her sons, Hank (Randy) and Joel (Nancy). Beloved grandmother to Samantha, David, Scott, Michael, Nicole and Ashley. She fought the good fight.





