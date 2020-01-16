REISS--Barbara. Cherished wife of Marc for over 61 years, beloved mother of John (Sheri), Helenbeth (John) and Adam (Meryl), adored grandmother to Spencer, Michael and Jennifer, Jill and David (Liz), Michael Raye and Ryan. Barbara was the loving and devoted daughter of Donnie and Julius Marks and sister of Ilene and Stanford Marks. Barbara graduated from Northwestern University and taught in Chicago public schools. She devoted herself to family, friends and her passions which included travel, tennis and reading. Barbara was a docent for almost 30 years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she delighted museumgoers with insights on the works of the Impressionists. Barbara leaves a profound legacy of compassion for all and will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020