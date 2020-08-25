BARBARA ROBBINS

1/
ROBBINS--Barbara Spero. Beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in New York City on Sunday, August 23rd. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edgar B. and her son, Andrew J. (Georgia). She is survived by her loving family: son, Dr. John B. and wife, Allison; daughter, Karol Steinschraber and her husband, Julio, and three grandchildren - Jillian Robbins (Kenneth Stark), Nicholas Robbins (Maria Luisa Acabado) and Jeremy Steinschraber. Barbara was a graduate of Calhoun High School and Hunter College. She auditioned talent for the Steve Allen Show at the NBC/Hudson Theatre. Twice president and longtime member of Nichibei Funjinkai; an avid reader, seasoned traveler. Her loving caregivers gave her dignity in her last years and we thank them for their devotion. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Private family graveside service.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
