Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ROSEFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSEFF--Barbara. It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Barbara Roseff, who was born April 16, 1940 and passed away on April 23, 2020. Devoted wife to the late physician Lionel, cherished mother and mother-in-law to Lisa and Bruce Shalett and Tracy and Saul Kattan, adored and proud grandmother to Zachary and Matthew Shalett and Alex and Andrew Kattan, loving daughter to Sylvia and Isidore, caring sister to the late Evelyn, and very dear friend to many. Larger than life and able to light up any room, she was a beautiful and glamorous woman who inspired all who knew her with her generosity, warmth, thoughtfulness, elegance and style. A brilliant designer, she had a keen eye, sharp wit, and remarkable ability to create beauty in any environment. A wonderful storyteller who took a genuine interest in others, she had a unique way of making everyone feel special. She is already deeply missed. Our family is grateful for the example she set, and the extraordinary person she was, and we take comfort in knowing that she will be remembered with love and admiration by her family and many friends. We welcome your posting condolences and memories at



ROSEFF--Barbara. It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Barbara Roseff, who was born April 16, 1940 and passed away on April 23, 2020. Devoted wife to the late physician Lionel, cherished mother and mother-in-law to Lisa and Bruce Shalett and Tracy and Saul Kattan, adored and proud grandmother to Zachary and Matthew Shalett and Alex and Andrew Kattan, loving daughter to Sylvia and Isidore, caring sister to the late Evelyn, and very dear friend to many. Larger than life and able to light up any room, she was a beautiful and glamorous woman who inspired all who knew her with her generosity, warmth, thoughtfulness, elegance and style. A brilliant designer, she had a keen eye, sharp wit, and remarkable ability to create beauty in any environment. A wonderful storyteller who took a genuine interest in others, she had a unique way of making everyone feel special. She is already deeply missed. Our family is grateful for the example she set, and the extraordinary person she was, and we take comfort in knowing that she will be remembered with love and admiration by her family and many friends. We welcome your posting condolences and memories at www.zionchapel.com Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close