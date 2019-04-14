Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ROSENTHAL. View Sign

ROSENTHAL--Barbara Bakwin, affectionately known as Mom, Aunt Bobby, and Honey among her loved ones, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on April 4th in New York City, her lifelong home. Known for her sharp wit, commitment to charitable causes, appreciation for impeccable manners, and unparalleled ability to host a fabulous party, Barbara was elegant through and through. As the last living child of Harry and Ruth Bakwin, Barbara was preceded in death by her dear twin sister, Patricia in 2014, and her beloved brothers, Pete and Michael at the end of last year. Dr. William Rosenthal, her husband of fifty years passed in 2012. She is survived by her sons, Keith and Andrew, her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lilly, and Cooper, and her great-grandchildren, Cleo and Marlow. She will be sorely missed and precious memories of time spent with her will be shared for many generations to come. Services will be private but the family hopes there will be toasts in her honor across the globe, as Honey always loved a celebration! In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Rosenthal Family Foundation through Citi Bank are welcomed and appreciated.



