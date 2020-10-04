BARBARA ROSENTHAL

ROSENTHAL--Barbara S., passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Juster, devoted sister of the late Donna M. Rosenthal (Thomas Kolar), and loving daughter of the late Hon. Harry and Leila (Eber) Rosenthal, Barbara is survived by her daughter Stefanie (Aaron) and granddaughter Rebeckah. A New Yorker through and through and dedicated patron of the arts, Barbara lived a full life with no regrets. Her warmth, thoughtfulness, generosity, strength, intelligence, sophistication, and unparalleled sense of style touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. Funeral will private. Contributions honoring Barbara's memory may be made to the Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Program at Mt. Sinai New York: giving.mountsinai. org/cancer.





