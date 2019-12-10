ROSMARIN--Barbara. Barbara (Brauner) Rosmarin died peacefully at home on December 7, 2019 after an 11 year history of breast cancer. Married 61 years to Dr. Gerald Rosmarin, she leaves behind her son, Adam Rosmarin (Michelle), daughter Laura Rosmarin Preschern, predeceased daughter, Carla Weiss (Robert), six grandchildren Arielle and Jamie Rosmarin, Brian and Jason Weiss, and Mark and Jack Preschern. She was eternally loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by one and all.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019