ROTH--Barbara, Age 90, of Lakeville, CT, formerly of Roslyn, NY, died peacefully on February 24, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara survived her best friend and husband Frank, with whom she celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Ellyn Mittman, Stuart Roth and Peter Roth; mother-in- law of Larry Mittman, Stephanie Roth, and Michelle Roth. Beloved and cherished grandmother of Wesley Mittman LePatner and Evan LePatner, Jordan Mittman, Max Roth, Zoe Roth and Victoria Hefner, and cherished great- grandmother of Emerson LePatner and Jonathan LePatner. Sister of Roy Lieberman and sister-in-law of Lana Lieberman. Exceptional real estate agent to the hundreds of families whom she lovingly sold homes to in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut. Barbara treated each customer like they were her family. Noted for her and her husband's founding of The Connecticut Northwest Corner Jewish Community Group and their leadership in developing a sense of Jewish pride and community among their neighbors. Private interment with a memorial service to follow. Donations may be made in her honor to The Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT.



