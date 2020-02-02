Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SALTZMAN. View Sign Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Service 9:45 AM Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SALTZMAN--Barbara Sheinman. After a valiant battle with cancer, Barbara Sheinman Saltzman died on Friday, January 31, at her home in Manhattan. Born in the Bronx on New Year's Eve in 1938, the cherished daughter of Mollie and Irving Sheinman and the treasured younger sister of Mort Sheinman, she was a fiercely energetic and independent spirit who devoted her life to her family, the health care industry, and philanthropy. A brilliant businesswoman, a born leader, an art collector and an avid traveler, she nurtured lifelong friendships with people around the world. She married William Saltzman in 1959 and lived in New Rochelle, NY, where they raised their three sons, Matthew, Lawrence and Neil. At the same time, she resumed her formal education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of New Rochelle. Barbara then entered the business world, taking a part-time job with a contract pharmaceutical sales firm. Within three years, she had become a partner and president, mentoring a multitude of women across the country who worked for her as part-time pharmaceutical representatives. In 1999, she helped steer the sale of the business to a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. A true believer in "giving back," Barbara spread her philanthropic efforts across a wide range of cultural and health-related institutions, many of them associated with the city of her birth, a primary factor in her choice of beneficiaries. She established a philanthropic foundation in her name, and served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations. She and her husband separated in 2005. Barbara later started a new life with William Moran, a fellow board member. In 2008, she became a director of the Optometric Center of New York, affiliated with SUNY's College of Optometry, and was elected president of the OCNY board in 2015. Her leadership gift spearheaded the establishment of the school's new facility dedicated to eye care for children. Named the Barbara Saltzman Center for Pediatric Eye Care, it is slated to open early in 2020. No professional achievement, however, meant more to Barbara than her role as matriarch to her family and mentor to her cherished grandchildren, Ben, Hannah, Abigail, Elia, Illana and Naomi, all of whom were a special source of pride to her. Contributions in her name may be made to the Barbara Saltzman Center for Pediatric Eye Care at the Optometric Center of New York. Services will be conducted at Riverside Memorial Chapel, Amsterdam Avenue and 76th Street, New York, on Monday, February 3, at 9:45am.



