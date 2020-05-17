SANDELMAN--Barbara, born August 19, 1932, New York, passed away due to a stroke on Sunday, May 10th at the age of 87. Barbara lived her life almost exclusively in New York, and loved the city and all it has to offer. She loved life, loved to laugh, tell jokes and be social, attend the newest restaurant, host fabulous dinner parties, enjoy a wonderful glass of scotch or wine, attend movie or cooking classes. She had a real appreciation for fashion, design and art. She did the New York Times cross word puzzle in pen, (she was so proud of that!) was an avid reader. She leaves behind her sons Brian and Jonathan, her daughter Amy, and their respective spouses and eight grandchildren all of whom she loved very much - Alli, Max, Olivia, Conrad, Alba, Gianluca, Elizabeth and Jack. She will truly be missed, as she was very loved. Barbara was always very philanthropic and was an early supporter and champion of The World of Difference, a school-based program, which is an important branch of the Anti-Defa- mation League. Any chari-table donations will be accepted in her name at the following: www.adl.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.