SHAPIRO--Barbara. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Barbara Shapiro, beloved wife of the late Bernard and cherished mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends John M. Shapiro and Shonni J. Silverberg. The family has long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community and continues to strengthen our ability to serve people in need. Barbara's legacy lives on through John, who exhibits exceptional leadership and generosity as a past President and current board member. We extend our heartfelt condolences to John and Shonni; to their children; and to the entire Shapiro family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019