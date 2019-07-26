SHAPIRO--Barbara Stern, passed away peacefully on July 25. Born in Baltimore, MD on September 8, 1929, she was the devoted wife of 57 years of the late Bernard Shapiro; loving mother of John, Susan, and the late Alan. Adoring grandmother to Zachary, Nathaniel, Jacob and Caleb. Caring mother-in- law of Shonni and Felice. Loving sister of the late Burton Stern. Barbara retired in 2003 from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, as Curator Emerita. During her 30 year career, she curated over a dozen exhibitions, highlighting the works of Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt, Roy Lichtenstein and David Hockney. In addition, she authored over twenty catalogs. Barbara was highly respected by colleagues across the globe. Her contribution as a Trustee of the IPCNY resulted in the creation of an art purchasing fund in her name. She will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held on July 29 at 9:30am at the Plaza Jewish Funeral Home, 630 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the IPCNY, 508 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001, or the MFA, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115.



