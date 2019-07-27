BARBARA SHAPIRO

Obituary
SHAPIRO--Barbara Stern. AJC mourns the passing of Barbara Stern Shapiro, mother of Honorary AJC President John Shapiro. Among other leadership roles in the arts and philanthropy, Barbara served for 30 years as a curator at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She clearly conveyed to the next generation a profound commitment to the Jewish people and to the rights and dignity of all people. The AJC family sends deepest condolences to John, his wife, Dr. Shonni J. Silverberg, and the entire Shapiro family. Harriet Schleifer, AJC President David Harris, AJC CEO
Published in The New York Times on July 27, 2019
