BARBARA SHAPIRO

  • "A High school friend, gone like so many,aint no fun getting..."
    - Elkan Ries
  • "Wonderful, warm friend, and an expert on prints,..."
    - Johanna Garfielld
  • "Barbara was a treasured friend, mentor, and colleague. It..."
    - Elizabeth Prelinger
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
10024
(212)-769-4400
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10024
SHAPIRO--Barbara Stern. The Board of Trustees and Staff of International Print Center New York note with sorrow the loss of longtime Trustee Barbara Stern Shapiro, whose scholarship, friendship, and spark were cherished by all. Through her relationship with Leslie J. Garfield, she joined the Board in 2004. We express our deepest sympathies to her family. Anne Coffin, Leslie J. Garfield, Maud Welles and the entire Board of Trustees, International Print Center New York
Published in The New York Times on July 29, 2019
