SHAPIRO--Barbara Stern. The Board of Trustees and Staff of International Print Center New York note with sorrow the loss of longtime Trustee Barbara Stern Shapiro, whose scholarship, friendship, and spark were cherished by all. Through her relationship with Leslie J. Garfield, she joined the Board in 2004. We express our deepest sympathies to her family. Anne Coffin, Leslie J. Garfield, Maud Welles and the entire Board of Trustees, International Print Center New York
Published in The New York Times on July 29, 2019