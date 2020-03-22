STANTON--Barbara H., passed peacefully at the age of 84 on March 14, 2020 after a swift decline. Mother of Laura (Kim Tomlinson) and Linn (Barbara), grandmother of Dixon Bross (Adrienne), Tija Quinn (Ben), Marina Tomlinson, Honor Stanton and Sage Stanton, and great-grandmother of Vivian Bross, her involvement with the Town School, the New York Society Library, the Osborne Association, and SIECUS enriched and informed her life. Both her beloved partners, Dixon Stanton and Eric Pace, predeceased her; a memorial service will be scheduled for for the fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be sent to the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, whose kind care at her life's end was invaluable.



