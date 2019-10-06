STETSON--Barbara Brown "Bebe," Sr. Beloved wife, mother and friend, died on Tuesday in Fairfield, CT. It was the 77th anniversary of her wedding. She was 99 years old. Mrs. Stetson, who was born in Cleveland, OH, moved to New York City in 1926, where she graduated from The Brearley School in New York. In high school, Mrs. Stetson won the Higgins Cup for best athlete in the school three years in a row, a record that stands to this day. In 1938, she won the Drew Cup, the Club Championship for Ladies Singles tennis on grass at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton. She married Charles P. Stetson, Sr. in 1942 and moved to Southport, CT a few years later, where she was an avid tennis player, bridge partner, hostess and devoted Altar Guild member of the Trinity Episcopal Church for 72 years. She is survived by her children, Charles P. Stetson, Jr., Barbara B. Stetson, Jr., Edith W. Yovu and John H. Stetson, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019