TREANOR--Barbara (nee Yesalonis), passed away on March 16, 2019. She became the first woman executive officer of the New York Stock Exchange; in 1970 hired the first woman to work on the floor of the Exchange. Survived by husband John Treanor, daughter Kelly Treanor, and siblings Linda Mekeel, Joseph (wife Carol), Eileen Decker (husband Michael) and Andrew (wife Maria). Private Interment.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2019