VITAGLIANO--POIRIER, Barbara. Our family mourns the loss of Barbara who passed away on February 25, 2019. Barbara was born to Mary and Anthony Vitagliano and was a lifelong New Yorker. She was a proud graduate of Queens College earning a B.A. in Education, followed by two Master's degrees. For more than 40 years Barbara was a respected educator in the New York City Department of Education. Her love of literature and the arts was shared with many students in NYC who had the privilege of calling her their teacher; as well as those of us who were fortunate to call her our aunt. She is survived by her brother, Anthony, her nieces Gail (Joseph), Laurie (Kevin), nephew Christopher, grandnephews Alex, Ryan, Michael, Jacob, grand-niece Nicole and cousins Annette (Mike) and John. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. A Memorial will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11am at the Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker Street, NYC, NY 10012. Donations in her name may be made to at lls.org.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019