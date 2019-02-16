WEISBERG--Barbara Eileen Levine. Died Monday, February 11, in her Brooklyn home surrounded by family. Professionally, she was an Assistant Executive Director at NYC Deptartment of Planning for nearly 30 years, also a loving mother who taught by example the benefits of hard work, generosity and civic involvement. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Erwin, her sister Joan, as well as her children Richard, Joshua, William, Daniel and Emily and their spouses Judi, Jackie, Julie, Cynthia and Judd, thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2019