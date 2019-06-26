WILSHIN--Barbara, (nee Beck) passed away on Monday afternoon, June 24th. Born on March 2, 1934, Barbara was raised in New York City and Miami Beach. Beloved wife of David Wilshin for 61 years. Loving mother to Lori (John) and Wendy (Ron). Devoted grandmother to Hillary, Justin, Evan, Matthew and Jeremy. Services will be held at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 7 West 83rd Street, NYC, Wednesday, June 26 at 11:30am. Donations may be made in memory of Barbara Wilshin to: Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, 2901 North Central Ave., suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012; www.banneralz.org Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, 57 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10021 www.alzdiscovery.org
Published in The New York Times on June 26, 2019