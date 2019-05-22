Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ZAROWITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZAROWITZ--Barbara. May 14, 1926 - May 21, 2019, made a graceful landing after a 93 year long life filled with joys and challenges. Originally named Berta, Barbara was born in Poland, but soon moved to Belgium, Portugal, and eventually to the U.S. to escape the advance of Nazi invaders. Shot at, starved, and chased from her home, she, along with her sister Doris, and parents Leo and her very smart and determined mother, Rose, found a new home in Brooklyn, where she rapidly developed English skills and furthered her education at New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College. She met, and then married Dr. Harold Zarowitz in 1948, a lifelong expert in, and sufferer from, diabetes. They had one son, Ronald, upon whom she focused her love and attention. She loved the various and unusual trips they took...Kenya, Morocco, Viet Nam, Papua New Guinea, where she loved the animal wildlife. Their home displayed trip photography, African masks and small to life-sized stuffed toys of chimps and apes. She managed her husband's medical office until his diabetes forced his early retirement in 1978. She then became a caretaker of all the ravages of the illness which afflicted him, in home and hospital, until his death in 1993. It drained almost as much life from her as it did from him. In 1994, she moved to Michigan from Brooklyn, where she had resided since the early 1940s, and lived and took vacations with her son, daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren. In 2014, she moved to a senior care center, as dementia began to deteriorate her daily quality of life. 93 years after being born in a pre-war small Polish town, she quietly departed in her sleep in the American Mid-West. She is survived by her son, Ronald S. Zarowitz, daughter-in-law, Dr. Barbara J. Zarowitz, granddaughter, Katherine R. Zarowitz, grandson, Dr. Joshua H. Zarowitz, sister, Doris Bresnick, and nephew, Scott Bresnick. A steadfast non-believer following her wartime childhood, at her direction, there will be no religious observances. Cremation will be followed by private scattering of ashes. For those who wish to memorialize Barbara, please no flowers. She had asked that everyone please join us in supporting the organization that fed, clothed, and protected her family and her during their wartime escape, the American Red Cross.



