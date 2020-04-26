ZERNIKE--Barbara Backus, died on April 18, 2020. Raised in Toronto, she graduated from Trinity College at the University of Toronto, the Harvard Radcliffe Program in Business Administration and Pace University School of Law. She worked as a lawyer before founding The St. Clair Ice Cream Company and served in local governments in Connecticut and Westchester. Much loved by her children Frits, Harry and Kate, daughters-in-law Lee Price and Jennifer Wu, son-in-law Jonathan Schwartz, four boys who called her Oma, and her husband of 49 years, Frits, who died in 2011. Donations in her memory may be made at www.EssexLandTrust.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020