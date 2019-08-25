FELDMAN--Barbra Barth. Barbra Barth Feldman passed on August 8 at the age of 54 after a sudden illness. She was an adored superhero mom to Andrew and Samantha, an amazing aunt and second mom to Matthew and Scott, a cherished sister to Rachele and Mort, a devoted daughter to Nathan and Janet Barth, and a best friend to everyone she ever met. Barbra was a graduate of Brandeis University and Hofstra University where she earned a JD. As Head of School at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, her alma mater, Director of LWA Summer Day and PTA President at all Hewlett-Woodmere Schools, Barbra touched, enriched, and changed the lives of so many. The most beautiful person, inside and out, Barbra will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019