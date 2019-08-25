Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBRA FELDMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FELDMAN--Barbra Barth. Barbra Barth Feldman passed on August 8 at the age of 54 after a sudden illness. She was an adored superhero mom to Andrew and Samantha, an amazing aunt and second mom to Matthew and Scott, a cherished sister to Rachele and Mort, a devoted daughter to Nathan and Janet Barth, and a best friend to everyone she ever met. Barbra was a graduate of Brandeis University and Hofstra University where she earned a JD. As Head of School at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, her alma mater, Director of LWA Summer Day and PTA President at all Hewlett-Woodmere Schools, Barbra touched, enriched, and changed the lives of so many. The most beautiful person, inside and out, Barbra will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



