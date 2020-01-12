MERRILL--Barrant Vroman, of Gulfstream, FL, passed away on January 5, 2020 at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his loving family. Raised in Cleveland, OH, he attended The Choate School and Cornell University. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1953-1966. Mr. Merrill began his professional career with Merrill Turben & Co. in Cleveland. In 1962, he became a partner with Pershing & Co. as a floor trader on the NYSE. He continued his career as a General Partner and Executive Vice President with Morgan Stanley & Co. from 1973-1978. Mr. Merrill returned to Pershing & Co. to serve as Executive Vice President, Managing Director and Chairman from 1978-1982. He served as a General Partner of Dakota Partners, a hedge fund in Sun Valley, Idaho from 1984-1989 .Mr. Merrill also served as a Director and Board Member of First Republic Bancorp and First Republic Bank from 1980-2004. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patty, his four children and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave., # 3698, Delray, FL 33444 or Bethesda Hospital East, 2815 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435. A private family service will be held at a later date.



