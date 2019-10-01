Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRIE VANDERPOEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDERPOEL--Barrie. Barrie Osborn Vanderpoel of New York, NY and Palm Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her children; Wilder Osborn Bishop Regalbuto and Brooks Osborn Bishop, both of Palm Beach, FL. Additionally, her son-in-law Jason Robert Regalbuto, daughter-in-law Olympia Shields Bishop, grandchildren Harrison and Walker Regalbuto and Anderson and Brooks Bishop, II. She is also survived by her brother, Steele Bartley "Bart" Osborn and sister-in-law Kandi Van Kennen Osborn, as well as her longtime assistant, companion and friend, Jade Hearn. Born August 29, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of E. Bartley Osborn, former Chairman and CEO of Economics Laboratory, Inc.; now known as Ecolab, and Gloria Steele Osborn. She was preceded in death by her husband Wynant Davis Vanderpoel, III. Barrie graduated from Briarcliff College in 1960. In 1984, she started her interior design firm Vanderpoel Group which would later be known as Vanderpoel Schneider Group when joined by her cousin Sandra Steele Schneider. She was widely recognized in the industry; and received many awards and commendations for her expertise. She was published in several books and magazines. She participated in many showhouses; particularly Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse. She was a member of The Decorators Club in New York. She was very philanthropic, and was a past board member of the Kips Bay Boys Club. She also loved gardening; and her house in Palm Beach was on the Garden Club of Palm Beach's House and Garden tour. Her charitable efforts touched many lives and she will be remembered fondly and missed by her friends and family. At her request, services will remain private, a memorial is planned for a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 1, 2019

