KAYE--Barry and Carole. The Trustees and Staff of the Whitney Museum of American Art are deeply saddened by the passing of Barry and Carole Kaye, beloved parents of Fern Kaye Tessler, Trustee and Co-Chairman of the Executive Committee. As founder of Barry Kaye Associates, Barry was widely recognized as an insurance industry pioneer and one of the foremost authorities on life insurance as an investment alternative. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carole shared her love for the arts first as founder and then as curator of the Carole and Barry Kaye Museum of Miniatures for nearly two decades. Together, Carole and Barry were committed philanthropists who generously supported Jewish causes, higher education, diabetes research, and the arts, including the Whitney Museum and its capital campaign to build its new building. Their philanthropy inspired their children to make a difference in the lives of many through devoted service and personal generosity. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Fern, Lenard, Peter (Monica), and Greer Tessler, Barry and Carole's sons Alan (Michelle) and Howard (Andrea), Barry's son Rory Kaye and their entire extended family. Flora Miller Biddle Honorary Chairman; Leonard A. Lauder Chairman Emeritus; Susan K. Hess and Thomas E. Tuft Co-Chairs; Richard M. DeMartini President; Robert J. Hurst Co-Chair of the Executive Committee; Adam D. Weinberg Alice Pratt Brown Director



