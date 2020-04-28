Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY KAYE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAYE--Barry and Carole. Barry Kaye, an American original, beloved husband, parent, grand and great-grandparent died April 21, 2020 at age 91. He changed the way Life Insurance was perceived and marketed, and will be remembered as a philanthropist, innovator, and marketing savant, with an outsized personality and passion for everything he did - especially in his ability to love and give generously. Carole Kaye, Barry's inspiration, beloved wife, parent, grand and great-grandparent died Sunday, April 26, 2020, just five days after Barry at age 87. She was a dynamic individual, businesswoman, miniature collector, philanthropist, and partner in everything Barry accomplished. He always said that, "without her there would be no Barry Kaye." She created a life for her and her family that she imagined in her dreams. Both died after complications from COVID-19. Carole and Barry had a 58-year love affair and are mourned by their children Fern (and Lenard) Tessler, Alan (and Michelle) Kaye, Howard (and Andrea) Kaye, 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They are also mourned by Barry's son Rory Kaye and were pre- deceased by Barry's son, Ronald Kaye. Carole was predeceased by her sister, Gloria Golison, first husband Paul Littman and is also mourned by the surviving Littman families. A native New Yorker, Barry dropped out of high school to begin a career as a radio and TV personality. He was recognized as one of the top ten disc jockeys in the country during the mid-50's. Barry entered the Life Insurance business in 1962 and was an immediate success, setting a record for production for a first-year agent. In 1968 he established Barry Kaye Associates and in 1999 expanded from Los Angeles to Boca Raton. His innovative uses of life insurance earned him a reputation for creativity and his financial acumen resulted in astonishing success in his field. His full-page ads and original TV commercials promoted his innovative and yet straight-forward ideas that changed insurance marketing across the country. He authored seven books about his financial ideas and his positive outlook on life (Live Rich). He cherished knowledge and read everything he could about finance, marketing, and positive thinking. He was proud to have passed his high school equivalency test, receive his professional degree as a Chartered Life Underwriter, and was ultimately rewarded with an honorary Doctorate from Florida Atlantic University. Carole was born in Somerville, New Jersey, and dreamed of a more glamorous life on Fifth Avenue in New York City. After raising a family, she worked as a partner with Barry planning each step of his career. She was responsible for hiring sales associates for their successful insurance agency, had a short and successful career selling real estate, and ultimately created The Carole and Barry Kaye Museum of Miniatures; the largest contemporary miniature museum in the world! Carole loved miniatures partly because she could create any world she wanted, just as she created the life that she dreamed of instead of living the small-town life she was born into. She reveled in spending the last portion of her life living in the Plaza Hotel. She dreamed of living life like a Cary Grant movie, always wanting to present herself and live a life surrounded by beauty and grace - and she did. Both Carole and Barry were generous, motivated and forces of nature who lived the lives they imagined. Charity was a large part of their lives and they have been recognized for their generosity to City of Hope, The Music Center, the Whitney Museum, Lupus LA, Ben Gurion University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Florida Atlantic University, Israel Bonds, and many more. Perhaps Barry's greatest joy came from walking near his New York City home with cash to give to anyone down on their luck that he passed. Carole and Barry will be remembered forever, deep in the hearts of our family and the many people they touched. A memorial will be held Tuesday at 3pm EST via Zoom



