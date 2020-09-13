BARRY KERR

KERR--Barry R. April 22, 1941 - September 5, 2020. Barry was born in Brooklyn, NY and while a true citizen of the world, was a long-time resident of Saugerties, NY. His was a life well and fully lived, encompassing many careers (producer, film maker, pharmacist, magazine owner, board member, volunteer) and surviving as many challenges (electrocution, car accident, pericarditis, shot by police, gangrene, heart attack, blood clots, sepsis, and, most painfully, the death of his beloved son, David). Barry had a love for the arts in his blood. In the 1970's, he was instrumental in converting Manhattan's Beacon Theater back into the live performance space it had once been. He went on to create and run "Reel Teens", a not-for-profit which organized and staged yearly film festivals showcasing films made by teens from around the world. His final projects involved producing shows for the Phoenicia Theater on whose board he also served. His last wish was to live long enough to vote and see the current president out of office. His mind was willing, his body wasn't. He is survived by his wife, Beth Murphy, sister, Jill Levin and her husband Art, grandchildren Jadyn and Jamison, many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The twinkle in his eye will never be forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held, COVID permitting, on April 24, 2021. To honor Barry's life, please vote this November 3rd.





