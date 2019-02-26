KRAMER--Barry Sheldon, a veteran foreign correspondent and editor, died February 22 after a courageous 20 year battle against cancer. He covered the Vietnam War for the Associated Press and, at the Wall Street Journal for 30 years, he reported from Asia and served as Deputy Foreign Editor. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, mentor, teacher, and friend. A memorial gathering will be held in late March.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019