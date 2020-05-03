SCHENK--Barry. Barry R. Schenk, M.D., 86, passed away on April 30th at his home in Scotch Plains, N.J. A graduate of Princeton University and NYU College of Medicine, Dr. Schenk practiced Internal Medicine in Plainfield, N.J. and spent his summers in Camden, Maine. He was the beloved brother of Tama and uncle of Jana, Pamela and Brad. Memorial donations may be made to the Plainfield Area Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Society.





