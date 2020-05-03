BARRY SCHENK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHENK--Barry. Barry R. Schenk, M.D., 86, passed away on April 30th at his home in Scotch Plains, N.J. A graduate of Princeton University and NYU College of Medicine, Dr. Schenk practiced Internal Medicine in Plainfield, N.J. and spent his summers in Camden, Maine. He was the beloved brother of Tama and uncle of Jana, Pamela and Brad. Memorial donations may be made to the Plainfield Area Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved