BEER--Beatrice, a.k.a, Queen Bea, of Gainesville, FL and New York City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 18th. She was predeceased by Carl, her beloved husband of 63 years. She is survived by her five children: Bennett and his wife, Meena, Teddi Kirschner and her husband, Jeff, Barry, Claudia Braunstein and her husband, Ron, and Jacqui and her husband, Carlos Vaamonde. Her sister, Ruth Kovner. 12 adoring grandchildren: Andrew, Sevita, Michael, Jason, Josh, Jeremy, Dayna, Jackson, Daniel, Rachel, Andres, Danielle and four great-grandchildren: Leon, Noam, Lyra and Ryan and a multitude of friends. Her kindness, generosity, wisdom, and zest for life will remain in our hearts forever. Donations may be made to: The Village at Gainesville Foundation thevillageonline.com/foundation, Designation: "Helping Hands".
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.