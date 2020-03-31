BEATRICE EISEMANN

EISEMANN--Beatrice, succumbed to the Coronavirus on March 28 in Connecticut. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Eisemann, she is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Michelle Stoneburn (Stephen) and Sandi Ehrlich (Conrad); granddaughters and their husbands, Elizabeth Ehrlich (Doug Bookbinder), Kim Ercius (Peter) and Lauren Silver (Jason); and great- grandchildren Riley and Landon Ercius and Ella Silver. She will always be remembered for her wisdom and limitless love of her family.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020
