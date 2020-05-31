GRANT--Beatrice (Lilo). Our beloved mother, mother-in-law and Oma left us too soon at nearly 104. The strongest, bravest woman we will ever know. Born in Frankfurt, Germany in June 1916 to Irene Fath and Theodor Thalheimer, Lilo had a loving family life. She and her husband Walter Gruenstein (Grant) barely survived the Holocaust, mostly in Brussels. In May 1947 they came to New York City where they made a circle of close friends, raised a family, and became part of Congregation Habonim. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Hilda Stein, and her husband. Survived by her schaetzchens Susan Grant, Brian King and Alexander King, family, and many friends. Donations may be made to Habonim at www.habonim.net
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.