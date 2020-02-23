ROSENBERG--Beatrice. (Bea) G., longtime Assistant Dean for Study Abroad at Cornell University, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Bea believed in the transformative power of art and travel, preferably with as many friends as possible. She was an avid supporter of the arts, particularly opera, classical music and the visual arts. Summer found her at Glimmerglass Opera and winter the Metropolitan Opera. She is survived by the children of her two brothers and a myriad of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews in America, Israel and Great Britain. Donations in her memory may be made to HIAS, the 52nd Street Project and Hungry for Music.



