SHERWIN--Beatrice E., passed away on August 12, 2019 at her home in Boca Raton, FL. Bea was born on January 18, 1937 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She came to the United States in November, 1947 with her mother and settled in New York City. She attended high school in New York and in Lausanne, Switzerland and Strasbourg, France. She then travelled to South Africa where she stayed for two years with her father and attended Damelin College. After returning to the United States, her best friend Linda introduced her to the love of her life, Martin, to whom she was married for fifty-five years. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Linguistics from Hunter College, in New York City, for her first child, Marc E. (Laura McAfee). She obtained a Master's Degree in English Linguistics from NYU for her second child, Claire M. (Terrence Callas). She earned a second Master's Degree in teaching foreign languages from Farleigh Dickinson University for her third child, Deborah L. (Gary Richardson). The family lived together in Paramus and Wayne, NJ, London, England, and Potomac, MD. She worked as a French/English secretary, an agent for a French music association, French and Spanish teacher, word processor, and after returning to school and studying accounting, as a CPA. Bea and Martin have travelled extensively all over the world, including to visit her cousins in Europe, Israel, and the United States. She enjoyed opera and classical music. Her great passions included murder mysteries and crossword puzzles. Bea was of the opinion there were few things that could not be made better with chocolate and a cup of tea. She also believed a good life deserved an obituary in the New York Times. Since moving to Florida in 1992, she volunteered extensively with ORT and AARP. In addition to her husband Martin, three children and their spouses, she is survived by her beloved five grandchildren, Abby, Riley, Jonah, Melanie and Jacob. Donations in her memory can be made to ORT.



Published in The New York Times on Aug. 13, 2019

