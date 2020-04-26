Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEBE BERNSTEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BERNSTEIN--Bebe L. February 9, 1927 to April 22, 2020. Bebe L. Bernstein died peacefully on April 22, 2020 with grace and dignity following a brief illness. She was an accomplished pianist, dancer (including ballet pointe and social dancing), singer, cook and seamstress. She participated in a writing class up to the time of her death, creating memoirs for her grandchildren, Bebe's most precious legacy. She had a wonderful appreciation for art, aesthetics, nature and Judaism. She recently celebrated her 93rd birthday on February 9, 2020 at a luncheon, attended by her entire immediate family. She graduated from Brooklyn College, with a double major in Classics and Education, where she also earned her Masters in Education. She was most proud of her Doctorate in Education, earned when she was in her 50s, from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her teaching career as a Kindergarten Teacher. She was appointed the first Teacher of a Pre-Primary Special Education Class in the NYC Public Schools. Lacking existing resources, she created her own curriculum and teaching materials, which were later published as the standard textbooks in the field. With Jean Kennedy- Smith , she founded Very Special Arts NYC, under the auspices of the Kennedy Shriver Foundation. Bebe created VSA Festivals (the arts equivalent of ), attended by thousands of physically and mentally challenged children and young adults, that ran for many years throughout NYC. As inscribed on her VSA Commemorative Service Plaque: "No one stands so tall as when she stoops to help a child." Bebe is survived by daughters Freya Bernstein Broff and Karen Belfer, and their husbands Martin Broff and Andrew Belfer, and grandchildren James Belfer, Gabriella Bernstein Mervis (and fiance Michael Wolson), Adam Belfer and Samantha Belfer (and fiance Eitan Braham). Her beloved husband Owen of 57 years predeceased her in 2011. Designated charities in Bebe's memory: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, PO Box 4224, NY, NY 10163 or Karches Center for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Research, 2000 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11042. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

