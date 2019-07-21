Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEBE KANTOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





KANTOR--Bebe. Bebe Kantor, age 98, died on July 10, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. The youngest of three siblings, she was born on June 13, 1921 in Montreal, Canada. She moved to the Bronx in New York City at the age of 3. Her mother Celina, a single mom, had to work long hours and was unable to care for Bebe and her sister Muriel, so she placed the girls in a Jewish orphanage nearby, where they resided and completed secondary school. She fell in love with Irwin (Smiley) Kantor, and they married in 1946. They had two sons, Larry and Evan, and eventually settled in Fair Lawn, NJ, where they lived for 46 years. Bebe was an avid painter, reader, and golfer, and maintained an active lifestyle well into her 90's. As a natural artist, she appreciated the beauty of nature and the human form, noticing things most of us take for granted. Bebe was fiercely independent, feisty, opinionated and unapologetic about all of that. She was full of energy and relished all the flavors of life. Bebe was a trailblazer and often way ahead of her time. She maintained a daily stretching and exercise regimen well before going to the gym became popular. Bebe treated people equally regardless of color, ethnicity or sexual preference. She never seemed concerned about what other people thought about her, and believed people should live how they wanted to. She loved life and appreciated every day she lived. Bebe took great pride in her family and loved them deeply. Her husband Smiley Kantor passed away in August, 2008 after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons Larry and Evan Kantor, her daughters-in-law Sheila and Kathy, her grandchildren Abby Smith (Brandon), David Kantor (Margaret), Jonathan Kantor (Eva), Rachel Kantor, and Jeffrey Kantor; and her great-grand- children, Aaron and Adam Smith, Sam and Hugo Kantor, and Madeline and Isabelle Brooke Kantor, who was named in Bebe's honor and born only five days after Bebe's passing. Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019

