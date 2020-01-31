BHAGAVAN--Dr. Belur S. Loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, son, friend passed on on January 19, 2020 at 11:18am, in New York City, USA. He was 85 years old. Survived by his daughter, Minni, son, Manu, daughter- in-law, Sree, son-in-law, Ajei, and grandchildren, Prajit, Rohit, and Priyanka, as well as his mother, R. S. Chinmayya and a large immediate and extended family. Renowned surgical pathologist. Co-inventor of the Automatic Internal Defibrillator (A.I.D.). Photographer. Home chef. Amateur bartender. Magician (really). Carpenter (really). Chocolatier. World traveler. Tribal doctor. Classical music aficionado. Oopinkaiwala. Sartorialist. Humorist. Perfectionist. Practical joker. Camper. Liberal. Humanist. Card shark. Gambler. Philosopher. Scholar. Author. Epistolary essayist. Generous person. Philanthropist. Teacher. Renaissance Man. An Extraordinary Gentleman. Greatness. One of a kind. Onward journey. Godspeed. No funeral will be held. Request not to send flowers (because they look more beautiful while living). Donations to the KSPC Trust welcome. http://kspctrust.org
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020