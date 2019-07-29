FRIEDMAN--Ben-Ami. Died peacefully at Mt. Sinai Hospital on July 21, 2019 at the age of 84. The son of Adina Sicoff and Meyer Friedman, Ben-Ami had a lifelong career as an Urban Planner in both Los Angeles and later New York City. He also preserved land in the Butternut Valley of Otsego County, NY. Ben-Ami is survived by his wife, Carla, his four children, Jessica, Ilana, Jacob, and Matthew, his four grandchildren, Asher, Charlie, Samara, and Sage, as well as his extended Friedman, Pollack and Sicoff family in Los Angeles.
Published in The New York Times on July 29, 2019