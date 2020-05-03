BEN BENSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENSON--Ben, of New York passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna, their children and grandchildren, his sister, Laura and family. He was a renowned restaurateur and founder of Ben Benson's Steak House. His charitable efforts included Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Ben was an intelligent, humorous, and loving man. He will be deeply missed and held forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved