BENSON--Ben, of New York passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna, their children and grandchildren, his sister, Laura and family. He was a renowned restaurateur and founder of Ben Benson's Steak House. His charitable efforts included Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Ben was an intelligent, humorous, and loving man. He will be deeply missed and held forever in our hearts.





