WILLIAMOWSKY--Dr. Ben. American Friends of Tel Aviv University mourns the passing of Dr. Ben Williamowsky, a beloved member of the Tel Aviv University family. The son of a rabbi, he was born in Lithuania and immigrated to the States in 1927. Dr. Williamowsky was a graduate of the University of Maryland Dental School; a Fellow of the American Academy of Dentistry; an international president of the Alpha Omega Jewish Dental Fraternity; a chairman of the Alpha Omega US Foundation and the recipient of its Certificate of Merit and its Meritorious Service Award. He had been a chairman of Dental Pro-Bono Services for the Jewish Foundation for Challenged Children and for the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, and he served as committee chair for the Alpha Omega/JSSA Pro-Bono Panel for dental care for Holocaust survivors. Dr. Williamowsky held an honorary fellowship from TAU and was a member of the TAU Board of Governors. He also founded the dental school at TAU and was recently honored with the establishment of the Rothstein-Williamowsky Post-Graduate Clinics there. The AFTAU Board of Directors and staff extend their deepest sympathies to his son Samuel Williamowsky, his daughters Debbie Harald and Laurie Martin, and their families. Richard Sincere, AFTAU National Chairman; Ari Wein, AFTAU Interim President & CEO



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019

