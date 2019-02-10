Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENARD FRIED. View Sign

FRIED--Benard We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Benard J. Fried, a gentleman who passed away at 91, surrounded by loving family in his Upper East Side apartment. A proud graduate of the University of Penn Wharton and Navy Veteran. Benard picked up his pencil in 1950 and began an illustrious and fulfilling career as CPA that lasted well into his late 80s. He is survived by his summer camp sweetheart and wife of 68 years Ann, sister Ruth, daughters Beth and husband Henry Whitehill, Debbie and husband Joseph Bates, and perhaps most important to him, four grandchildren David and wife Jessica, Rachel and husband Ross, Julie, and Josh, and great granddaughter, Sadie Rose. A lifelong New Yorker, Benard may have passed on but his legacy of generosity, compassion, and love will live on for generations to come. As he was known to say at the end of one of his famously-long toasts, may the warmth of our affection endure the frost of old age. Services will be held Sunday morning February 10th at Temple Israel New York, East 75th at 11:30am. Following the ceremony, Benard will be laid to rest at Mount Hebron Cemetery in his hometown of Flushing, Queens.



