BENJAMIN AIBEL

AIBEL--Benjamin Glasser, 87, passed away on October 7, 2020. A loving husband to Nancy; father to Jeffrey (Kathryn), Karen, Douglas, Diana; Papa Ben to Sydney, Ethan and Owen. Ben worked as a stockbroker in Manhattan for his entire career and was a lifelong Member of Quaker Ridge Golf Club. He was a University of Vermont graduate, former Trustee and President of the Alumni Association. Ben loved and was deeply loved by his family and friends. He will be sorely missed. Services will be private.





