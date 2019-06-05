BARTH--Benjamin. March 24, 1918 -- June 3, 2019. Benjamin Barth passed peacefully two months after celebrating his 101st birthday with his entire family. Dedicated to family, community, and country, he lived his long life with honesty, integrity, and optimism. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, and graduated from Newark (now Rutgers) University. In 1943 he married Louise Friedman, his beloved wife for 59 years. He served as a First Lieutenant and combat medic in World War II, and was awarded a bronze star and purple heart. After the war, he and Louise devoted themselves to raising their children Robert, Elizabeth (Klarfeld), Richard, and Bruce. He worked for thirty years for Giannini Controls, later Conrac Corp), where he was vice-president of finance and operations. Ben was active in community life, serving as presidents of his synagogues in both Pasadena, California, and Harrison, NY. In retirement, he served on the board of the Harrison Public Library, helped struggling small businesses; and took great pleasure in contuning education, reading, theater, current events, and travelling extensively with Louise. In addition to his four children, he is survived by son-in-law Joseph Klarfeld, daughters-in-law Suzanne Barth, Irene Fanos Barth, Elsa Coll, grandchildren Tyler, Marissa, Jessica, Emily, Alex, and great-grandson Noah. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, June 5th at 11:30am at the Jewish Community Center of Harrison, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 5, 2019