ELWOOD--Benjamin. Benjamin Elwood, age 54, of St. Paul, MN, passed away suddenly, February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Philip and Audrey; sister, Suzie Elwood; aunt and uncle, Myra and Jack Mogulescu. Survived by wife, Susie Steinbach; daughters, Sam and Sophie Elwood; brothers, Joshua and Peter Elwood; sister, Lis (Davey) Scott; nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held in Minnesota. Memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels, meals-on-wheels.com, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 380, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020