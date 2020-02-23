BENJAMIN ELWOOD

Guest Book
Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
MOUNT ZION TEMPLE
1300 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave.
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Obituary
ELWOOD--Benjamin. Benjamin Elwood, age 54, of St. Paul, MN, passed away suddenly, February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Philip and Audrey; sister, Suzie Elwood; aunt and uncle, Myra and Jack Mogulescu. Survived by wife, Susie Steinbach; daughters, Sam and Sophie Elwood; brothers, Joshua and Peter Elwood; sister, Lis (Davey) Scott; nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held in Minnesota. Memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels, meals-on-wheels.com, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 380, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020
